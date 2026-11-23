When you were watching Heated Rivalry, the Crave/Netflix sensation wherein two secretly gay professional hockey players fall in love, did you want to physically feel every bump and grind on your own bottom? Did you want to be so tossed around by the powerful sex scenes that you could suffer literal whiplash? Then a Regal Cinemas 4DX showing of Heated Rivalry is exactly the visceral gate sex movie theater experience you were looking for… without breaking any laws, of course.

According to CNN, Regal Cinemas put the show’s final two episodes into 4DX auditoriums for a one-night-only first-anniversary event on November 16 across 96 screenings in 59 locations, letting crowds of mostly women and queer men experience Ilya Rozanov and Shane Hollander with motion seats, sprays, and breezes.

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People Watched ‘Heated Rivalry’ in 4DX Theaters, and It Went About as Well as You’d Expect

4DX is usually reserved for big-budget action movies since it turns any movie into a theme park ride. It lets you feel the stomach-dropping fright of Spider-Man swinging through Manhattan or toss around on Odysseus’s ship as you’re sprayed with water. It isn’t often used to tell tender and gay love stories filled with steamy sex scenes. Speaking to CNN, moviegoer Alyssa Bloomberg walked out feeling like she had just been in a threesome.

If you missed out, the general consensus seems to be that it didn’t add much texture or depth to watching the show. It was more of a novelty, a silly, hysterical good time with friends and soon-to-be friends alike.

Emily Gould of The Cut offered her review and seemed more impressed by the sex scenes being presented on a big screen than the “just weird and jarring” 4DX experience. What do you mean, Emily? Is your chair not supposed to jostle around like bumper cars at the county fair in sync with a couple of dudes banging each other on a giant movie screen?