Regina King Challenges ‘All Industries’ to Hire 50 Percent Women

Regina King made a huge promise. Upon receiving her first Golden Globe Award for Best Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture for her role in If Beale Street Could Talk, King made an inclusionary vow to women.

The 47-year-old actress promised that women will make up at least half the staff in the work she will produce in the next two years.

“In the next two years, and it’s going to be hard, I’m making a vow that everything I produce…[will be] 50 percent women,” King said. “And I challenge everyone out there who is in a position of power, in all industries, I challenge you to challenge yourself and stand with us in solidarity and do the same.”

A 2018 report from San Diego State University found that the number of women working behind the scenes in film has marginally improved over the past decade. Last year, women accounted for 20 percent of all directors, writers, producers, executive producers, editors, and cinematographers working on the top 250 domestic grossing films.

In 2017 King’s production company, Royal Ties, inked a two-year deal with ABC Studios to create new content. As reported by Shadow and Act, King joins a history of other Black content creators who have had production deals with the studio, including Shonda Rhimes, Kenya Barris, John Ridley, Kerry Washington, Viola Davis, and Larry Wilmore.



