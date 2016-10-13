Regina Spektor on Motherhood, Grief, and Growing Up

In this fifth episode of Q&As w/ KTB​, Noisey Editor Kim Taylor Bennett​ sits down to interview the Moscow-born, NYC-based singer, who she first interviewed back in the early Aughts. Over a decade and one baby later the pair meet in LA to talk about Spektor’s newly released LP, Remember Us to Life. They catch up on what the singer’s been up to in the past four years, plus take a trip down memory lane, back when Spektor was living in Bronx and opening for the likes of The Strokes and the Kings of Leon in the early 2000s. ​

