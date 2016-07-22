Regina Spektor’s Back with Her First Album In Four Years: ‘Remember Us To Life’





Regina’s back! Oh how we’ve missed her. It’s been four years since her last album. Since the touring cycle for that record ceased we’ve heard from her sporadically—in the form of the Orange Is the New Black theme song, not to mention a blink and you’ll miss it cameo in her old pal’s movie, Adam Green’s Aladdin, and contributing a cover of George Harrison’s “While My Guitar Gently Weeps” for the animated movie Kubo and the Two Strings. Actually last month we saw her throwing shapes up in Port Chester at The Strokes pre-Gov Ball show, but you know, she’s been busy being a mom (she has a baby boy with the endlessly hilarious and talent Jack Dishel) and that’s A LOT to deal with.

Oh and it turns out she made a new record. Out on September 30th via Sire/Warners the first taster from Remember Us to Life can be heard below. In many ways it’s classic Spektor, lilting and lovely with percussive twists and glossy pop polish, but “Bleeding Heart” also embraces nimble strings and surprising synths that skip throughout. An artist who blossomed from NYC’s fertile music scene in the early 2000s to become arguably the most commercially successful of her peers, and yet she’s still retained that punkish chutzpah (noted at the two and half minute mark) that we fell for when she was playing plinking keys and clattering with her drumsticks back in 2003.

Listen below.