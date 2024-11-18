Get Out! Into the Great Outdoors, That Is, With REI’s Early Not-Black-Friday Sale

When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

REI famously “opts out” of Black Friday each year, and like clockwork each year around this time I channel my best Elaine Benes and get real annoying with people who mention REI and Black Friday in the same sentence. It’s a problem, I know.

That doesn’t mean REI doesn’t dive into full-blown sales on all the days immediately before, though. There’s no “early Black Friday sale,” and I’m definitely not saying that just because somebody’s holding an ice ax up to my neck, but there is a killer winter sale from now to the 25th.

puffin drink koozies for $12 ($13 off)

Maaan, you want to be the center of attention at the beach or the campground? Forget your tattoos or the latest and greatest piece of obnoxious camp technology. These drink koozies, slightly more than half off at $12, will net you all the compliments you can handle.

I’ve got two, the lifejacket and the ranger vest (not on sale; sad trombone noise). They’re well made; two and a half years later they’ve held up to numerous trips, and they do a fine job of keeping my cans of beer from sucking all the heat from my hands.

Puffin has only come out with more in the years since. In particular, I dig the denim jacket and the red flannel.

REI Co-op Flash 22 backpack for $42 ($18 off)

For years I’ve felt REI’s Flash 22 has been the best daypack—that is, backpack for non-overnight adventures—on the market. From the first time I used it on Texas’ Mesa de Anguila Trail, I knew I’d hit the Goldilocks sweet spot of features and light weight

I prefer it to the Flash 18 ($28; $12 off) for its 22 L of storage volume, versus 18, and especially for its dual exterior water bottle pockets and more-padded shoulder straps. The larger of the two weighs 14 oz., which is nice and light for a backpack, only 4.5 oz. more.

There’s also a patterned version available for the same sale price. New patterns are routinely introduced as others are retired.

REI Co-op 650 Down Jacket for $77 ($52 off)

Say hello to the best-value down jacket on the market, and man, oh man, have I tried most of them on the market. For $77, down from $130, you get 650-fill goose down jacket that strikes a balance between slim and boxy. I can layer it under larger jackets and layer it over flannels.

There are both slimmer, lighter-weight and ludicrously heavy down jackets out there that I use for remote overnight hiking and mountain climbing, but when I need a warm layer in the city or a quick task in the yard, I reach for this. Don’t forget there’s one in women’s sizing, as well.

REI Co-op Outward Lawn Chair for $63 ($27 off)

Having lived at the beach for eight years as a certified beach bum, I know a thing or two about good folding chairs, because most of them suck. Adjustment buckles slide you into reclining position at random times or they fall open while you’re carrying them.

Nowadays I don’t get out to Long Island’s beaches as often as I should, but I plop down my Outward chairs in parks and campgrounds every chance I get. The metal legs and wooden arm rests are thick and durable, and a clever buckle keeps them from opening in transit.

Compared to the collapsible, fabric camp chairs I used in my Carolina Hurricanes tailgating days, these are a lot comfier for hour-long sits. These sick basket-weave Outward Classic Lawn Chairs are on sale, too, for the same $63, down from $90.

big agnes copper spur hv ul3 tent for $406 ($174 off)

This is a killer deal on a killer tent big enough for two campers—three if they’re open to the idea of a throuple. I’ve used their one-person Copper Spur HV UL1 all over Arizona’s, California’s, and Nevada’s deserts and forests, and it’s made me literally a happy camper.

At 3 lb. 8 oz., it’s very lightweight for a three-person tent. You have to be gentle with all lightweight tents because the fabric is thinner and the zippers less burly. Compared to other tents, the Big Agnes’ buckles makes setting up guy lines a lot faster and easier.

Small gear storage pockets inside, intuitive pole setup, and solid venting for warm nights made this my preferred tent when I’m ground camping. Deals on Copper Spurs aren’t exactly common occurrences, so being $174 off at $406 makes it a banger of a deal.

Having snapped a tent pole on a bitterly cold night in Arizona once, Big Agnes’ customer support and repair department was blessedly quick and easy to deal with.

wrightsock coolmesh ii tab socks for $12 ($3 off)

I’m not much of a runner. I only run if I’m inside of a place that’s on fire. But I walk a lot on hikes in very rough terrain, usually 100 miles or so for more than a week, and Wrightsocks are hands-down my favorite sock for preventing blisters. Quarter and crew socks are on sale, too.

Each sock is actually two layers sewn together. Much thinner than the old way of wearing liner socks inside regular socks, the two layers slide along each other so that significantly less friction is transferred to your feet, greatly lessening the chance of painful, debilitating blisters.

Aside from breaking in a new pair of leather mountain climbing boots, which would chew up anything, I’ve yet to get a blister in Wrightsocks ($12; $3 off), even when I did a Rim-to-Rim route across the Grand Canyon—and then turned right around and began it again an hour later.

REI Co-op Big Haul 40 Duffel for $83 ($36 off)

REI’s house brand makes great stuff, and I’ve been using a 40 L Big Haul Duffel ($83; $36 off) since last year to haul climbing and hiking supplies through airports and on planes across the country. Its water-resistant fabric shrugs off rain droplets and road spray.

The handles can be reconfigured to join at the ends or, more securely but slowing down main compartment access, on the sides. The stitching and durability of the fabrics impressed me, and so it remains to this day my favorite duffel bag on the market.

Forty liters is the perfect size for a weekend bag that counts as a carry-on for the airlines, but if you need more or less room, you can have your pick of the Big Haul in 28 L, 60 L, 90 L, or 120 L.

REI Co-op Graphic Camp Mug from $11 ($12 off)

Nothing beats simplicity at times. No weird sliding mechanisms on a finicky lid to deal with, no price tag high enough that the checkout screen asks if you want to set up a payment plan. REI’s graphics department have some of the slickest designs in the business.

The Graphic Camp Mug, slightly more than half off at $11 for select colors, felt sturdy in my hand but not overbuilt. The lid isn’t spill-proof, since the drinking hole is always open, but it doesn’t dribble when you drink or leak around the edges.

smartwool classic thermal merino base layer top for $86 ($29 off)

I’ve got nothing against synthetic base layers. They have their place and can even be silky soft. For all but the sweatiest of high-energy outdoor activities, though, I prefer merino’s luxurious feel against the skin, both at the campground and in the city.

Smartwool’s top ($86; $29 off) is my favorite merino base layer top because it works for both urban and outdoor escapes. The seams are away from the shoulder, so backpack straps won’t dig into it.

Yet it fits snugly and can be worn underneath your city jacket or a wool sweater. There’s a version in women’s sizing on sale for the same price.

Garmin Forerunner 965 for $500 ($100 off)

How serious are you about your outdoor pursuits? Apple Watches and Fitbits are fine and dandy for day-to-day life and moderate outdoor activities, but if you bleed pine needles when cut, you could use a device more outdoor-attuned, such as the Forerunner 965 ($500; $100 off)

The features list is as long as a Giant Sequoia. You can map out trail routes and tracking running data, such as cadence, stride length, and ground contact time, plus control your phone’s music app with just a few taps on your wrist-mounted Forerunner.

Garmin says to expect up to 23 days of battery life in smartwatch mode, and up to 31 hours in GPS mode.

Okay now seriously, get out.