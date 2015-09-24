Rejjie Snow Has Hooked up With Kaytranada and Rae Morris to Create This Certified Earworm

Rejjie Snow’s last single “All Around The World” was a banger. Not just on our own account – although we have found ourself urgently singing the hook at every opportunity – either. The track racked up an incredible 250,000 plus plays on Soundcloud and seemed to be on Apple Radio every time we tuned in when it launched. So it only seems right then that Rejjie’s followed that it up with this, “Blakkst Skn””, which seems to be another certified earworm, featuring Kaytranada and Rae Morris. Listen below: