Rejoice! Jamie T Has Announced His New Album

Jamie T has announced details of his upcoming fourth album, Trick, as well as a massive UK tour including three nights at Brixton Academy.

Assuaging any fears of another five year absence, the album – recorded between London and Detroit – comes less than two years since the release of his comeback record, Carry On The Grudge, and is set to drop on September 2. The artwork borrows from the snappily titled 1843 painting “Solomon Eagle exhorting the People to Repentance during the Plague of 1665” by Paul Falconer Poole, and appears to hint at deeper religious martyrdom themes alongside tracks titled “Joan of Arc” and the titular “Solomon Eagle”.

Videos by VICE

Made with longtime producer James Dring, it follows the release earlier in the week of the creepy-as-shit video for new single “Tinfoil Boy”, which sees the fuzzy RATM-inspired banger soundtrack a bunch of feral kids trying to suffocate each other with plastic bags. The song is also his first new material since 2015’s Magnolia Melancholia EP, and you can watch the video below.