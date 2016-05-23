We Asked Nina Kraviz, Radio Slave, and More About Their Favorite Rekids Releases

This Bank Holiday over in London, Rekids boss Matt Edwards will finally be celebrating a decade of heading up one of the UK’s most influential and best loved record labels with a massive party at Oval Space. Founded back in 2006, and having played home to the likes of Luke Solomon, Toby Tobias, and Mr G, the imprint’s become synonymous with the kind of speaker destroying acid-tinged steely house and techno that’s best heard at incredible volume in pitch black rooms.



To celebrate 10 glorious years of taut and tracky, pounding and pummeling house, techno and tech-house, we’ve asked a few of Rekids’ biggest names—including Nina Kraviz and Spencer Parker—to talk us through their favorite releases to date.



Radio Slave

Matt O’Brien – Serotone

This was a huge record for Villalobos back in the summer of 2006 and I just had to sign this to Rekids. It was the tenth release and it’s just one of those perfect moments of rave techno that still sounds fresh ten years on.

Nina Kraviz

Nina Kraviz – Pain in the Ass

I know choosing your own record is a big “no no” but this one is an exception. It was one of my first solo records ever released and the very first solo record released on vinyl with an actual cover. After all these years I still love playing “Pain in the Ass” —which I sometimes think of as a “kitchen track” because I made it in the kitchen! Even today tt feels almost as it did in 2009 when I was in the club in Barcelona and Matt dropped it in the middle of his set, and I thought “Is this for real? All these people here are dancing to my track? Boom!

Markus Suckut

Radio Slave – Tantakatan (The Drunken Shed Mix)

The original of “Tantakatan” from label head Radio Slave is already a timeless piece of music, but what Shed did here is simply stunning. I love the fact that it works at both a laidback party during a sunny day or on a filled dancefloor playing at peaktime, and with two of my favorite producers in one production you can’t go wrong! Just give it a listen on a club system and you’ll know why I’ve chosen this track as my top track from the Rekids catalogue.

Spencer Parker

Well, obviously, after 10 years, there are quite a few to choose from, so it’s not an easy task! I’m a huge fan of the boss’ very own “Modena” record, so that was definitely in the running, but if I’m forced at gunpoint to choose just one favorite Rekid, it would have to be Matt O’Brien’s “Seratone”. Yep, that one again! It’s not an overly complicated track nor was it a huge record or the hit of the summer, but it encompasses one of the things i love about Rekids and Mr Edwards A&R skills. It’s simply a great club record that’s built primarily for DJ’s to play and people to have fun dancing to. If that doesn’t nicely sum up this lovely imprint then, well, I don’t know what does!

Peggy Gou

Beside all the other cool music release so far on Rekids, I would say this one is my favourite. It’s a set of simple but solid dance floor tracks, the kind that you can always play anytime. I guess this is what tech-house should be, a perfect mix between techno and house. With a touch of acid thrown in there too!

The Oval Space Music x Rekids 10 Years with Rødhåd, DJ Spider, Evan Baggs and Radio Slave himself takes place at, yep, Oval Space on Sunday the 29th of May. Head here for tickets and information. The label’s newest release, Radio Slave’s Marcel Dettmann featuring Vision EP drops on Friday the 27th of May.



