ReKids Honors Nina Kraviz With a Reissue Of Her Debut Album

Nina Kravis is on no one’s schedule but her own. For much of the past decade Kravis slowly trickled out singles until releasing her excellent self-titled debut in 2012. Three years later, the former dentist turned DJ, singer, and producer is having a moment — Kraviz was nominated at this year’s DJ Awards for “Best Techno;” she now runs her own label трип (Trip), and still keeps up a busy international touring schedule while continuing to release new music and mixes.

To celebrate Kraviz’s rising prominence, according to Resident Advisor, label ReKids is reissuing Nina Kraviz as a double LP that will include a 7″ of two DJ Slugo remixes of the single “Ghetto Kraviz.” To keep you waiting until this week’s release date, watch the dance-infused video for “Ghetto Kraviz” below.

Nina Kraviz will be reissued on December 4 on ReKids.

