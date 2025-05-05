Relationship Burnout Is a Silent Intimacy Killer. Here’s How to Fix It.

At some point in your life, you’ve likely experienced burnout. It’s a common issue many of us face in our careers, where we might feel overworked and underpaid.

Others might run into social burnout, requiring a little (or in my case, a lot) more alone time to recharge.

But in a relationship context, burnout can be even more disheartening and destructive.

Picture this: you come home after a long day at work, only to find the house a mess. Your partner is waiting for you to cook dinner, and when you do, you’re barely even met with a “thank you.”

You continue the night by simply going through the motions with your significant other. Maybe you ask each other about your days, but the conversation doesn’t get much deeper than that.

You can’t really find it in you to feel excited about or interested in your relationship anymore. Yet, you chalk it up to the end of a honeymoon phase and tell yourself this is normal.

While it might be common, relationship burnout does not have to be your default.

What Is Relationship Burnout?

Relationship burnout occurs when a person starts to feel exhausted, whether physically or emotionally, by their romantic relationship. As a result, many individuals begin to doubt their relationship or feel overwhelmed by it. Because there’s so much negativity associated with the connection, this can lead to disconnection and cause permanent damage to your relationship.

“Relationship burnout is a state of emotional exhaustion that develops when the pressures and demands of maintaining a relationship outweigh the resources and support available to nurture it,” Rachel Needle, a licensed psychologist and codirector of Modern Sex Therapy Institutes, told CNN.

Typically, this relational issue gradually builds over time, which is why it can become a silent killer. However, there are warning signs of relationship burnout.

According to Michelle Risser, LISW-S, in her article on ChoosingTherapy, some common symptoms of relationship burnout include feeling disconnected from your partner, lacking interest or excitement in the relationship, experiencing negative emotions toward your partner or the relationship, feeling emotionally drained, and lacking sexual desire or physical affection.

How To Overcome Relationship Burnout

Just because you’re experiencing burnout in your relationship does not automatically mean you should break up with your partner. It’s common to fall into a rut in your romantic relationship, especially when there are external factors contributing to your stress and exhaustion.

As with most relationship issues, communication is key to solving relationship burnout.

In his CNN article, Ian Kerner, licensed marriage and family therapist, recommended first acknowledging the issue and taking accountability for it. Oftentimes, couples will point fingers and blame each other for the crippling exhaustion they’re experiencing. However, usually, it’s not all one person contributing to the issue.

For the example I provided in my introduction, it’s clear that one person is taking on most of the household chores. This can easily lead that individual to feel unappreciated while the other becomes complacent. In this instance, communication is crucial. Voicing your concerns allows your partner the opportunity to meet you where you are.

If there is still an issue after a heart-to-heart conversation, or if your partner fails to hear and validate you, then there’s a larger issue at hand.

However, in a healthy relationship, your partner will want to make you happy. Listen to and consider their concerns the way you’d want them to do the same for you, and find ways you both can compromise.

Additionally, sometimes all burnout needs is a little change of pace or scenery. Rather than falling into a mundane routine, consider ways you can spice up your relationship, whether through new activities together or by prioritizing time with friends so you have some healthy distance, too.

Relationship burnout is not a death sentence. Think about it: just because your career might be causing you some burnout does not mean you don’t still love what you do. As a writer, I often feel emotionally exhausted after writing articles all day and outlining a chapter or two of my novel, but I still adore my career. I wouldn’t change it for the world.

What I can do, however, is give myself some time to recharge, spice up my writing routine a bit, and find ways to unplug after a long day.

The same goes for your relationship. You can be head over heels for someone while still feeling a bit drained from the time and energy commitments involved in your relationship. Take some time to reflect, talk things through with your partner, and give yourself some alone time.