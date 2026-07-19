Relationship Experts Say You Decide a First Date’s Fate in the First 4 Minutes

The amount of psychological prep people put into first dates would be impressive if it actually had an effect on the outcome. The outfit research, the rehearsed questions, the strategic restaurant pick—all of it arriving fashionably late to a decision the nervous system made the moment you started the small talk.

Relationship experts say most people have already assessed romantic chemistry within the first four minutes of meeting; your drinks probably haven’t even arrived yet. Jehan Rajendra, founder of the dating app Agilis, calls this the critical processing window. “During those first few minutes, people subconsciously process a wealth of information,” he told VICE.

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Rajendra says people are signaling constantly in those first minutes, usually without any deliberate intent. Open posture, the quality of eye contact, whether someone leans toward you or creates a little more distance; it’s all easier to read than most people assume. “It’s about how comfortable you feel, the ease of conversation, and subtle non-verbal cues,” he explains.

How the talking actually goes is a big part of it. Rajendra says a date where one person is carrying the whole exchange is a warning sign. “Genuine chemistry requires a natural back and forth,” he adds. “If you have to force the dialogue, the underlying connection is likely missing.” When the exchange needs propping up four minutes in, you already know this isn’t going to go anywhere.

Science Backs Up the 4-Minute Rule

Rajendra says laughter also does something in those first few minutes that’s hard to replicate any other way. Two people who find each other actually funny early on—before anyone’s had time to put on a show—are probably on the same page somewhere important. “This isn’t about rehearsed jokes or performance,” he explains. “It’s about an organic appreciation for each other’s wit, which signals that you’re operating on the same frequency.”

Someone put 6,600 speed dates into a spreadsheet to figure this out. A 2022 study in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences found that three-to-four-minute first impressions were consistent predictors of whether people later tried to pursue each other. UC Davis researcher Alexander Baxter, who co-authored the study, said the finding that got him was the compatibility element—how much the specific pull between two people drove that, independent of how conventionally attractive either person was.

Rajendra’s view is that the four-minute window exists to surface possibility. “It reveals if there’s enough of an initial spark to warrant exploring further, or if the connection simply isn’t there,” he says. The uncomfortable implication is that people have probably always known this—they’ve just suffered through a two-hour dinner to decide whether to admit it.