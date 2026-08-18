Relationship Material? 3 Red Flags Hidden in Someone’s Music Taste

Every first date has the same game plan: look for all the red flags. The quicker you’re able to spot all of them, the easier it’ll be to realize whether or not you should pursue something serious with someone. The last thing you want is to get surprised out of nowhere when a certain trait about someone sours the relationship.

Perhaps the easiest way to root out these issues is to ask them their favorite artists. In a sense, what they listen to allows you a deeper examination into their psyche. If they play a lot of old-school R&B, they’re probably a hopeless romantic. If they play a lot of emo, they might grapple with depression.

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The same idea applies to certain red flags. How they talk about their favorite artists will likely determine aspects about them that will make or break any future dates. We’ve selected three that might help narrow down the process.

Three Red Flags That Could Be Explained Through Their Favorite Artists

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Kanye West = Talks About Themselves a Lot, Massive Ego

Even Kanye West will admit to having an unparalleled ego. Frankly, with the catalog he’s built over two decades, it’s at least a little understandable. However, that does not apply to the Kanye stan who works an extremely ordinary job.

Anyone who lives and dies by Ye will probably echo a lot of his sentiments, posing as an innovator and will probably talk your head off at a date, all while not asking a single question about you. If you wouldn’t date Ye and his red flags, you definitely should avoid them with a regular person too.

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BTS/K-Pop = Obsessive, Controlling

From the outside looking in, K-Pop fandom can get pretty intense. The BTS army jumped down the group’s throats for taking a picture with Chris Brown. These are their ‘idols’ after all, so they have to make a good impression at all times.

This mindset would absolutely poison any healthy relationship. It’s fine to have some level of expectations. But it’s another thing entirely when every waking moment is meticulously monitored. As loyal and devoted as they might be, it’ll inevitably prove exhausting.

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Taylor Swift = Main Character Syndrome

I mean, it goes without saying that the pop star who literally made a song called “ME!” might be at least mildly self-absorbed. Ever since her first big hits, Taylor Swift has made music like she’s the only person in the universe. On “You Belong With Me”, she talks about the cheerleader like the most evil person in the world. If it wasn’t written by a teenager, it would feel a little insane.

So eyeball that woman who likes “You Belong With Me” a little more than everyone else. They probably have red flags hidden in plain sight.

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