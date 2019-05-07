Release of Myanmar Journalists is a Small Win in Fight for Press Freedom

After over 500 days in jail, two Reuters journalists have been released from a Yangon prison on Tuesday, May 7. The journalists, U Wa Lone and U Kyaw Soe Oo, were sentenced to seven years in prison in 2017 under Myanmar’s Official Secrets Act for gaining access to sensitive information regarding the Rohingya genocide.

Their release came as a surprise to many as just a few weeks ago, Myanmar’s top court rejected the appeal of the two journalists. After the decision, their lawyer said their only hope was a presidential pardon, which they have now received.

The Tuesday presidential amnesty released 6,520 prisoners. Since last month, President Win Myint has pardoned thousands of other prisoners in mass amenities, Reuters reports.

It felt like a belated present for World Press Freedom Day, celebrated just 4 days ago. This pardon however, shouldn’t distract from the hostile environment journalists still deal with in Asia today.

Reporters Without Borders has called Asia-Pacific the region “with the world’s biggest prisons for journalists and bloggers” and with “the biggest number of ‘Predators of Press Freedom,’ who run some the worst dictatorships and information ‘black holes,’ such as North Korea and Laos.”

The tense climate surrounding press freedom has shown no sign of improving either. Shawn Crispin, Southeast Asia representative for the Committee to Protect Journalists has pointed out “a really alarming decline in almost every country” in the region.

From the Philippines where President Rodrigo Duterte is cracking down on media and critics, to Indonesia where a new law could jail citizens for criticising national politicians, to Thailand’s lese majeste laws, to Cambodia where independent dailies have been forced to close to down – there’s much left to be done.

While many celebrate the victory – and rightfully so – some activists and journalists are more cautious. Thinzar Shunlei Yi, a political activist who is currently under prosecution in Myanmar, warned against celebrating the government, given the number of political prisoners still behind bars.

As activist being charged unlawfully & facing trial for a year now, I cant simply give Govt credit for jes releasing high-profiled Journalists. Who else released? Kindly put 46 behind bars & 280+ facing trials under oppressive laws inc/ me in yr news. pic.twitter.com/n50rSRczVc — Thinzar Shunlei Yi (@thinzashunleiyi) May 7, 2019

Aaron Connelly, Research Fellow in Southeast Asian Political Change and Foreign Policy, also reminded netizens that the problem does not stop with the release of the journalists.

Political prisoner numbers have gone up under Aung San Suu Kyi. She will hope releasing Wa Lone and Kyaw Soe Oo takes the pressure off, and that the world forgets about protesters like @thinzashunleiyi, who are currently being prosecuted. https://t.co/BWz0UuMKxI — Aaron Connelly (@ConnellyAL) May 7, 2019

What is left unanswered is how this victory will change the hostile environment journalists work in throughout the region. Journalists and writers on the ground pointed out the far-reaching impact of the case.

All journalists in this region will be delighted by the release of Reuters journalists Wa Lone and Kyaw Soe Oo. But they should never have been jailed – their case has had a chilling effect on media freedom. Who will risk investigating Myanmar military abuses now? — Jonathan Head (@pakhead) May 7, 2019

As “within Myanmar there has been little sympathy for them”, their real struggle now begins outside the prison. Will be tough living in an ultra-nationalist environment. https://t.co/8gDA3ZITzX — Nguyen Khac Giang (@khacgiang) May 7, 2019

The release however, is a positive development overall – with lessons to take away, as shared by VICE Asia Editor-in Chief Natashya Gutierrez.

Myanmar releasing the Reuters journalists is significant and matter to us because in Southeast Asia, leaders look to each other to gauge what they can get away with. This is not a victory just for #Myanmar, but for the region. #pressfreedom — Natashya Gutierrez (@natashya_g) May 7, 2019

Lastly, it proves international pressure helps! This comes in the heels of Brunei extending its death penalty moratorium on homosexuality, after intense global backlash. So let's all do our part in keeping leaders accountable. #pressfreedom — Natashya Gutierrez (@natashya_g) May 7, 2019

It also means a very important thing: innocent and courages journalists are back with their families – and on the field – at least for Wa Lone who vowed to continue reporting.

“I’m really happy and excited to see my family and my colleagues. I can’t wait to go to my newsroom.”