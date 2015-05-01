​Relive Kölsch’s Youth with “DerDieDas,” This Year’s Moody Summer Anthem

Rune Reilly Kölsch has lived a lot of lives, both musically and personally. The multifaceted Danish producer recounts an anecdote from his youth in Christiania, the “lawless” borough of Copenhagen in which he spent much of his childhood: “I always used to run around with a pack of dogs,” he says. “They used to call me The Dog Boy for a while.”

On both 1977, his debut album under the Kölsch moniker, and the forthcoming 1983, Rune looks back to his youth for the inspiration behind the emotions communicated. “I think its quite normal that artists reflect over their past,” he explains.”Its important as a human being to map your progress, to look at how you have become the person you are. For me, dwelling in memories from my time as a kid seems to connect me with something very honest and melancholic. Its very interesting to realize what feelings I had, and how they shaped me to become Me.”

Videos by VICE

When the initial beat kicks in on “DerDieDas,” of it sounds like there’s a dark techno crusher lurking around the corner. What actually unfolds is a melodic, damn near uplifting house tune with synths that reference Deadmau5 in his prime and a muted anthemic quality that wouldn’t be amiss as the climax of a Dixon set.

Titled after the lyrics from the German version of “Sesame Street” and jammed into the space between techno and house, melodic and melancholy, “DerDieDas” is the quintessential Kölsch tune. It’s the kind of music that has your hands in the air and gazing at your navel, but this is by no means prescribed as such to the artist himself.

There is no such thing as quintessential for Kölsch, who has found success under a number of monikers, including the worldwide smash hit “Calabria” under the name Rune RK in 2003 and again with a reggaeton remix in 2007. “I never decide on anything. Its important to let these things happen on their own,” he says. “Making music is not really a conscious process. It just happens and the mixture of emotions come to expression on their own. Music has a way of writing itself. Once you start in the studio, whatever happens happens. Ive had so many session where i would “wake up” after 6 hours, and realize I’ve made something great. Thats the way i keep my focus, or rather. The focus keeps me”

Pre-order on Beatport.

Kölsch is on Facebook // SoundCloud