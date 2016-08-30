Relive the Heady Heights of Bicep’s Recent London Boiler Room

Last time we were at a Bicep Boiler Room it was one of the wildest sessions we’ve ever seen the streaming giants host, so when they got in touch and asked us if we wanted to share the video of the duo’s most recent appearance, we were more than happy to oblige.

For a pair who are consistently described simply as ‘house DJs’, you can never quite be sure which Bicep you’re going to get when they play. They’ve been 90s revivalists, Italo obsessives, and big-room roof-raisers and in their current guise we’ve been enjoying the Belfast boys on steelier, trancier form than we’ve seen them before. Perhaps an indication of what we can expect from their new material when it’s released, their recent set at Boiler Room x Ray-Ban in London, preceding Jeremy Underground’s B2B set with Kerri Chandler, was a fluid, rolling affair, catching the pair on particularly heavy form.

Videos by VICE

[daily_motion src=’//www.dailymotion.com/embed/video/x4q9mg9′ width=’800′ height=’450′]

Bicep Ray-Ban x Boiler Room 017 London | DJ Set by brtvofficial