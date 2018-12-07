Relive Your Childhood with Disney’s Live-Action ‘Kim Possible’ Trailer

90s kids rejoice, the wave of live-action reboots has made its way to one of Disney’s most beloved original animated cartoons, Kim Possible. Our favorite teen spy is about to come back to the small screen.

Kim Possible follows the life of a teen girl who has to save the world while navigating the dramas of high school. She’s backed up by her bumbling best friend, Ron Stoppable, and his naked mole rat Rufus (inspiring Ron Weasley vibes, certainly), along with their tech genius friend Wade. This show was iconic, teaching young girls they too could be the star of their own James Bond stories—a cheerleader and a nerd and a crimefighting badass. It also proved the enduring appeal of a strong female lead for boys and girls alike.

And the movie already looks like it could have been taken from the golden age of Disney Chanel originals, rivaling classics like Smart Home, Johnny Tsunami, Zenon, and Cadet Kelly. Kim’s friends are all there, as are our favorite baddies—including Kim’s super villain enemies, mad genius Dr. Drakken and Shego (the green queen that made lots of kids realize they were queer). According to the Disney Channel, this new instillation will follow Kim Possible as she meets a new friend, Athena, who joins Team Possible. As Team Possible grows more powerful they must face down these classic villains. That’s so the drama.

The trailer also pays homage to the original classic ringtone of Kim’s BlackBerry-looking Kimmunicator. Even if she does have a smartphone, which would make sense for a 2018 reboot, one of the show’s most important elements will remain. And while the show has adapted to 2018 in other ways—Kim’s gadgets get a sleek update and Wade’s rig is updated to a holographic interface—high school never really changes. It looks like we’ll be getting all of the great spoofs of the original, like Kim’s constant lateness thanks to her secret crimefighting. And we’d better get all of those early 2000s catchphrases!

Kim Possible will premier February 15, 2019 on the Disney Channel. Till then, call me beep me, if you wanna reach me (when you wanna page me, it’s okay).



