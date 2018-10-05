Relive Your Favorite ’30 Rock’ Moments with This Huge Prop Auction

The time is nigh to score 30 Rock set pieces—popular auction site Screenbid just put hundreds of props for sale, and bidding stays open for the next two weeks. This is the same place where props from The Office, Mad Men and Parks and Rec were finally set loose into the world, like setting a ship (and by ship, I mean beloved television show) to burn heroically after a glorious run. Or whatever happens to ships.

Point is, there are an overwhelming 324 items in the total lot, which you can luckily sort by character. Tracy Jordan fans can cop the Who Dat Ninja poster in his dressing room, his werewolf hands from the misunderstood hit “Werewolf Bar Mitzvah,” or Jeremy the iguana. They’re also selling the TGS with Tracy Jordan logo sign.

Or if you’re a fan of the scene-stealing Dr. Spaceman, you can slap his Masters of Abnormal Brain Studies certificate on your wall for $450, which is a bit steep but cheaper than a real fake degree. And if you’re a small town kid feeling a little homesick in the big city, Kenneth’s got a ton of pendants to offer you: Stone Mountain High School AV Club, Okefenokee Swamp Park, and Wild Animal Farm. There also a ton of old-timey prop microphones.

The Sketchtron 6000 would make a great Halloween costume, as would Jenna Maroney’s unfortunate Smurfette costume. Or, if you’re trying to look a little younger, Pete Hornberger’s leather jacket is up for grabs. And if these pieces are a little too unusual for you, why not cop one of Liz Lemon’s many beloved plaid shirts? It’s likely the closest you’ll ever get to hugging Tina Fey.

The auction closes on October 19, so make sure you get your bids in before someone else snatches D’fwan D’Fwine’s throwing wine (by the way, there is no liquid in there) or Jack’s terrible Donaghy Estates wine. And if you aren’t a dedicated fan of 30 Rock, there’s an auction happening right now, until October 18, for set pieces from House—including more than 20 different prop canes.

