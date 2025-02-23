‘Remarkably Rotund’ Beaver Is a Chicago Celebrity—and Needs a Name

A “remarkably rotund” beaver went viral after being by Bubbly Creek on the southwest branch of the Chicago River.

Urban Rivers, a nonprofit focused on restoring wildlife habitats, shared a video of the massive creature on the Chicago subreddit, stating: “This huge Southside beaver needs a name.”

“She lives, eats, and knocks down trees in Pilsen, Bridgeport, and McKinley Park, so really she’s at the intersection of the south, southwest, and west sides of the city,” they wrote in the comments. “She’s gotten especially large the last few weeks, probably due to pregnancy, but she’s been remarkably rotund for longer than a beaver pregnancy lasts.”

The nonprofit added that its volunteers and staff members noticed other members of the beaver’s family, but “she’s the largest, and obviously therefore most deserving of a name.”

“So far we haven’t come up with one,” the nonprofit said. “She seems real tough, if that helps you find a name that fits. The spots she hangs out at are absolutely filled with coyotes, and we can’t figure out how she hasn’t been eaten.”

The Reddit post has since gained a ton of traction, with countless user sharing their name suggestions. Some of the top contenders include Lori Heavyfoot, Southside Large Marge, and Paulina, among many others.

“Because she looks plump, there’s speculation that she might be pregnant, which is why we’re assuming she’s a female,” Sammie Clark, a resident beaver researcher with Urban Rivers, told the Chicago Sun-Times. “But until we have visual confirmation, we can’t say with certainty.”

“This is the first beaver we’re naming, so we want to get it right,” Clark added. “Given everything beavers have done for Chicago, she deserves a name that recognizes her impact.”

It’s unclear which name the community will settle on, but they certainly have quite a few winners to choose from. If you want to add your own name ideas, head over to the Reddit page to nominate your best picks.