Remastered Seafarer’s Sourcebook Delivers 13 Dungeons and Dragons Subclasses

Tempest: A Seafarer’s Sourcebook is back with a remastered and expanded edition that is jam-packed with new resources to add to Dungeons and Dragons 5e and 5.5e adventures.

Nautical Fantasy Sourcebook Delivers New Classes and Species

Dungeon Masters and players who are planning a swashbuckling adventure in the near future may want to consider checking out the resources included in the newly remastered and expanded edition of Tempest: A Seafarer’s Sourcebook.

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One of the most exciting parts of the book for players is going to be the character creation options.

“In Tempest, players can create characters using the book’s selection of unique playable species – including the cephalopodic Cuttlefolk and fish-tailed Mermere – and choose from 13 different subclasses. They can then customise their own ship and crew, before embarking on an epic voyage across a vast ocean filled with dozens upon dozens of different islands to visit, as long as they don’t fall afoul of some titanic sea monster, or a gang of bloodthirsty pirates, or a crew of ghastly undead sailors.”

The book features new subclasses including:

a Witch of the Coven of the Sea – chanting elder rituals of brine and curse

– chanting elder rituals of brine and curse a Powder Monkey Fighter – armed to the teeth with enough explosives to make kraken calamari

– armed to the teeth with enough explosives to make kraken calamari the College of Shanties for Bards – which allows you to rally your allies and curse your foes via sea shanties

– which allows you to rally your allies and curse your foes via sea shanties the Bilge Rat for Rogues – who wounds foes with sharp-tongued sailor insults

– who wounds foes with sharp-tongued sailor insults the Captain of the Damned – subclass, which lets Warlocks draw power from the souls of undead sailors

Additionally, the book also contains new playable races and playable subspecies.

Players can create characters by choosing from a roster of fantastical playable species, such as the monkey-esque Bali; feathered and beaked Kara Kara; semi-aquatic Mermeer; cephalopod-like Cuttlefolk; and the newly introduced Foglin, who are spirits of the sea made flesh. Alternatively, there are several subspecies made for existing DnD 5E species, like the electric Stormkin Elves and volcanic Black Sand Dwarves.

The crowdfunding campaign for the sourcebook hit its goal in under an hour and has already raised more than $46,000. Interested gamers can find a pledge tier for either the hardcover book or a digital version.

Be sure to check back soon for lots more Dungeons and Dragons news and updates.

Dungeons and Dragons is available now at local game shops and digitally through D&D Beyond, Roll20, and similar online services. Tempest: A Seafarer’s Sourcebook – Remastered Edition is currently is aiming for a March 2027 release date.