‘Rematch’ Has No Martial Arts, but the ‘Sifu’ Studio’s Arcadey Football Showdown Kicks Ass, and You Can Play the Closed Beta This Weekend

Check it out, someone finally made Rocket League, but with people! I feel like this would make a pretty popular sport in real life. Sifu studio Sloclap’s 5v5 zany soccer game, Rematch, has just entered a closed beta period this weekend. The beta’s only available on Steam for now, but you’ve got from April 18 through April 21 to jump into the field and get your kicks.

I’m not a big sports game guy – at least, not the realistic FIFA and Madden type. But toss in a little bit of arcadey madness in the mix? I’m all in. Some of the Waypoint crew had a chance to check out Rematch during a previous closed beta test, and it’s safe to say we’re ready for round two.

Videos by VICE

It’s a big departure from Sloclap’s previous release, and you won’t be dishing out combos or parries like in Sifu. However, you can expect the tight, technical controls and polish the studio’s known for. Rematch pits players in 4v4 or 5v5 competitive soccer matches, giving them fluid control over how they handle the ball, pass to their teammates, and shoot for goals. You can lob it over opposing players, bounce it off invisible backboards, or bonk it past a goalkeeper with your head. I’m sorry, I don’t know enough soccer terminology here. I’m probably not the right person to be writing this article.

Here’s how the Rematch Steam page describes it:

“Credible football, with an arcade twist. Feel like an amazing athlete, easily performing all the iconic moves of football. Non-stop action. No fouls, no offsides, no pauses… no time to rest. Accessible mechanics with a lot of depth. Just like real football, winning requires both accuracy, fast reactions, as well as flawless team collaboration.”

Rematch is set to release on June 19, 2025, at $29.99 for the base edition. And while the quality and value are certainly there, the hefty price is slightly concerning when other free-to-play online games exist. Like other live-service games, Rematch includes premium currency for cosmetics and some sort of progression pass. Right now, it’s hard to say whether the barrier of entry will garner the player base it needs, or if a free-to-play model is the right play.

Regardless, this weekend’s closed beta test is the perfect opportunity to see if Rematch is your jam. It’s definitely mine! Rematch will be available on Steam, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S.