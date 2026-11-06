Remedy Just Reported a 226% Revenue Jump Following the Release of ‘Control Resonant’

After its release earlier this year, Control Resonant received strong reviews, including an 8 out of 10 at IGN and a 5 out of 5 at Video Games Chronicle. Now Remedy, the studio behind the game, has shared its quarterly financial report, showing that Control Resonant is more than just a favorite with many reviewers – it also played a significant role in revenue.

According to the financial report, featured on Eurogamer, the release of Control Resonant was followed by a 226% jump in revenue, which resulted in revenue of €39.6 million for Q3 – or around $44 million in USD. Jean-Charles Gaudechon, Remedy’s CEO, has called it “a defining milestone for the company.”

Videos by VICE

Control Resonant is the direct sequel to Control, released in 2019, although the Control universe is more expansive than these two titles might suggest. The expansion to the original came, Control: The Foundation, released in 2020, and Control: AWE followed the same year. This game linked the Control franchise with Alan Wake, another Remedy series centered on the titular writer and his adventures with shadows and Scratch. Before Control Resonant released this year, there was a co-op spin-off game entitled FBC: Firebreak, released in 2025.

Remedy also noted that many players diving into Control Resonant were entirely new players, with reaching this particular audience viewed as “a key goal for this game”. According to the studio, the results so far indicate that both the Control franchise and Remedy itself are seeing a growing audience. In fact, the original 2019 game has also seen a bump in interest, meaning Control Resonant might serve as an introduction to the series despite being a sequel game.

Gaudechon says that the new goal is to get Resonant into the hands of more players. The studio intended for the game to also work as a standalone experience, with a “previously on”-style segment available on the main menu to get players caught up – or informed – with events of the previous game. Still, it might be worth starting with Control 2019 so as to experience the full emotional breadth of the story.

Play video

Remedy’s Latest Financial Report Has Some Very Good News for ‘Control Resonant’ Fans

Control centers around Jesse Faden, recently chosen as Director of the Federal Bureau of Control, a government agency dedicated to investigating supernatural events, also known as Altered World Events. She takes on the role following the previous Director’s death. Jesse was involved in an AWE with her brother, Dylan. Control Resonant follows Dylan as he journeys to reconnect with Jesse while hunting supernaturally corrupted creatures known as Resonants.

So exploring Control first does add emotional depth with a better understanding of Jesse and Dylan’s relationship, but Dylan’s story is unique enough that players can jump right into Control: Resonant if they wish. Given the impact this game has had on Remedy, it’s understandable if new players want to see what has earned the studio millions of dollars.