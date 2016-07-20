Remember Being 12 and Heartbroken? Here’s a Playlist to Bring Back All That Pain

Image from YouTube

So it’s 2000-and-something, you’re 12, and the love of your life — the one you almost-sort-of-didn’t-exactly kiss behind the sports equipment shed that one time even though everyone thinks you did — is suddently saying it’s over. Just a week ago you were three-way calling each other, whispering sweet-ish nothings to one another, with your best friend buffering and breathing heavily in the background. Just a day before you were sitting side by side at the movies, hands just about touching, the electricy between you practically unbearable. And just that morning you’d sent them a text saying “<3 xd”=”” from=”” your=”” nokia=”” 8210,=”” and=”” you’d=”” received=”” a=”” “:x=”” :p”=”” in=”” return. <=”” p=””>

All of a sudden your whole world is falling apart. How do people stand it? How do they open their hearts and love again? Who knows. You didn’t let it destroy you, though. Because it turned out to be true, what they say: there were more fish in the sea. Granted, none as cute or as good at pulling off Etnies and a backwards trucker cap. And not as many fish as they’d have you believe. But there were more, and life did go on (albeit featuring a lot less celebs that you expected).

But where would you be now if it weren’t for mid-2000s break up songs? They got you through it all. And y’know what? They’re still really moving. Let them take you back. To staying home and crying while all your friends hung out with them at the skate park. To talking it out with your Anastasia poster. To screaming shitty things at your pure and blameless mum, because it kind of made you feel better (you monster).

Here are the songs that soundtracked a generation of first loves and losses.

Mario Winians feat. Enya & P. Diddy – “I Don’t Wanna Know”

Ah, yes. The first stage of grief: Denial. This can’t be happening. You guys were meant to be together. You almost sort of kissed! Does anything capture the beautiful nuance of betrayal and self preservation like Mario Winians feat. Enya and P. Diddy? I don’t think so.

Daniel Bedingfield – “If You’re Not The One”

Oh god, here come the feelings. So this is heartbreak. Either that or the three roll ups you just scoffed are going down the wrong way…

TBT to singing your little heart out to this one until your dad came bursting in yelling “what the fuck is going on in here???” ruining literally everything.

Lifehouse – “You and Me”

This is a good place to start your recovery. Things are terrible. People cross you in life. But you’ve got getting your grades up in maths to think about! Lifehouse has the antidote to your pain: hopeful sad music. It’s bad, but there’s a light at the end of the tunnel. Oh wait no that’s just your nightlight.

Kelly Clarkson – “Since U Been Gone”

Look, if even Kelly Clarkson — the biggest pop star on the freakin’ planet — has had her heart broken, then maybe everything will be okay?

JoJo – “Leave (Get Out)”

Where would planet Earth be without JoJo’s seminal masterpiece “Get Out (Leave)?” Nowhere. That’s where. It’s hard to imagine any person of cultural significance or relevance achieving anything if it weren’t for the healing powers of this here song. JoJo, we salute you. And damn him. He’s a rat.

Sarah Connor – “Bounce”

Not to be confused with the Sarah Connor who was tasked with spawning the saviour of future planet earth and, coincidentally, your other first love. This Sarah Connor is responsible for arming kids the world over with the sass required to put a hater in their place. To move onwards and upwards. Thank you, Sarah. “Bounce” indeed.

Avril Lavigne – “My Happy Ending”

Avril gets it. Two divorces and some pretty rough times but hey. Life isn’t all sunshine and life partners, people. We will survive.

Hilary Duff, “Come Clean”

Not sure when we passed the other three stages but this is the final stage of grief right here. This is where you realise you don’t need nobody. You’re gonna cover all your notebooks in new contact paper — a fresh start, baby — and you’re so 100% done with the drama. TTYL petty ppl.

Gwen Stefani – “Cool”

You just got a message from your ex. It says “soz, hope we r cool” and now it’s like, you know what? We are cool. Take the high road. You are basically an adult (almost 13) and you’re gonna be fine. There’s no need to burn bridges. Except for with Ashley B who is definitely still 100% a bitch for jacking your ringtone.

Jesse McCartney – “Beautiful Soul”

Omg. Who is that new kid??? You have never felt this way before!!! *Pashes poster of Jesse McCartney until the paper starts to go pulpy in your mouth*