Remember ‘Boy Meets Boy’? The 2003 Gay Dating Show With an Absolutely Wild Twist.

Boy Meets Boy was one of those reality shows that could have only existed in the early 2000s. When television producers seemed determined to find increasingly ridiculous ways to turn dating into a competitive sport, Bravo decided to put its own spin on the traditional Bachelor formula. The network introduced something entirely new: a dating show centered on a gay man looking for love. The catch? Not everyone competing for his affection was actually gay.

Premiering on July 29, 2003, Boy Meets Boy was a six-episode experiment that arrived at a particularly interesting moment for LGBTQ representation on mainstream television. Alongside Queer Eye for the Straight Guy, which premiered just days earlier, the series helped establish Bravo as a network willing to put queer men at the center of its programming. Unfortunately, its approach was a little more complicated than anticipated.

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Hosted by British television personality Dani Behr, the series followed 32-year-old James Getzlaff, a Los Angeles human resources manager searching for a romantic partner among 15 male contestants. Filmed in Palm Springs, California, the men lived together, participated in group activities, and went on individual dates with James. Much like The Bachelor, the show gradually eliminated contestants until only one lucky man remained. James also brought along his best friend, Andra Stasko, who acted as a confidante and sounding board throughout the process.

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But James didn’t know a key detail: some of the contestants were straight men recruited to compete for a cash prize. If James chose a gay contestant, the pair would receive a monetary reward and a romantic vacation to New Zealand. If he chose a straight man, that contestant would walk away with the money, leaving James empty-handed.

The twist wasn’t revealed until James had narrowed the competition down to its final three. Suddenly, what had appeared to be a fairly straightforward search for love became a ?. Would James find love or choose someone playing along for financial gain. The emotional stakes couldn’t have been any higher.

The show got backlash from the LGBTQ+ community

While the concept certainly made for compelling television, it also attracted criticism from LGBTQ+ viewers and advocacy groups. The idea of deliberately deceiving a gay man about the intentions of his potential romantic partners struck many as unnecessarily cruel, particularly at a time when queer relationships were still fighting for meaningful representation on television. There were also concerns that the premise relied on stereotypes about sexuality and encouraged viewers to question whether they could identify someone’s sexual orientation based on appearance or behavior.

Fortunately, James correctly identified Franklin as the straight contestant and chose Wes Culwell as his final mate. The two walked away with their promised trip to New Zealand, although whether reality television is the ideal place to find lasting romance is another question entirely.

Boy Meets Boy never returned for a second season, but its brief existence remains an interesting footnote in reality television history. In 2004, it earned a GLAAD Media Award nomination for Outstanding Reality Program. Looking back, it’s a fascinating reminder of how far queer representation on television has come, but also how often early attempts at inclusion came packaged with an unnecessary gimmick.