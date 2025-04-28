Remember ‘Puppeteer’ on PlayStation 3? Well, ‘Once Upon a Puppet’ Looks Like the Spiritual Successor We Deserve

The PlayStation 3 was home to some of the most creative titles in Sony’s arsenal. But one that I think about quite often is Puppeteer. A cute little platformer where you play as a boy who becomes a puppet. And beyond that game? There aren’t many “Puppet Platformers” out there. Well, developers at Flatter than Earth are hoping to change that, now that Once Upon A Puppet is upon us, and it looks like I may have a new game to play through with my wife very soon. It looks gorgeous, adorable, and most importantly, just like a spiritual successor to Puppeteer should.

Screenshot: Daedalic Entertainment

‘Once Upon a Puppet’ Hasn’t Got Any Strings To Hold It Down

No matter how old I get, I’m always going to have a soft spot in my heart and soul for cutesy platformer games. Games like Banjo-Kazooie and Mario 64 always find their way back into my replay pile. And now, it looks like Once Upon A Puppet is itching to earn a spot here, as well. It’s visually fantastic, especially for an indie game. Beautiful lighting, breathtaking environments, the whole nine yards. And while I haven’t had a chance to jump into this one just yet, the story looks interesting enough to keep both my wife and me invested throughout a playthrough or two.

Videos by VICE

It’s easy to draw comparisons between games like Puppeteer and even Little Big Planet when I look at the gameplay for Once Upon A Puppet, and I mean that in the most positive way possible. It looks like a lost PlayStation 3/Xbox 360-era platformer, but with a much more modern coat of paint. And I am beyond ready to see what this world has to offer, especially after watching the teaser trailer for this one.

Play video Video via PlayStation on YouTube Video via PlayStation on YouTube

It also looks like it may be a little spooky, so I’m fully invested at this point. I love the visual design of having the floating hand, commanding my new puppet friend wherever they may go. I’m invested and need to see where this story is going to take us. Plus, I can dress up the puppet like Shakespeare? 10/10, best game ever made.