Remember the Blue Dogs From Russia? Now Look at These Green Dogs From Russia

Another pack of colourful stray dogs has gone viral in Russia, but this time they’re a rather sickly shade of green instead of vibrant blue.

Stray dogs with a distinct green hue found in the city of Podolsk. Photo: Mikhail Svetlov/Getty Images

Last week, pictures of the blue dogs blew up on Russian social media site VK. The dogs – which are apparently healthy, having been checked by veterinarians – were living near an abandoned chemical plant in Dzerzhinsk, about 230 miles east of Moscow.

One of the dogs found in the city of Dzerzhinsk, after being tested at a veterinary clinic in Nizhny Novgorod. Photo: Mikhail Solunin\TASS via Getty Images

These latest colourful dogs were found in a derelict industrial unit in the city of Podolsk, about 25 miles south of central Moscow.

While the Dzerzhinsk pack seem to have gotten their unnatural hue from the Prussian blue pigment used in chemicals left behind at the chemical plant, the dogs in Podolsk are more likely to have rolled around in some green paint at an abandoned warehouse, officials said.

The Russian Society for the Protection of Animals told state news agency RIA Novosti that the green dogs were otherwise healthy.

Photo: Mikhail Svetlov/Getty Images

Regional food and agriculture minister Sergei Voskresensky said that according to government veterinary specialists, the green dogs were not aggressive.

“On the contrary,” he said, they “are very friendly.”