Remember ‘The Day Before’? The Devs Have a New Kickstarter

Now, wait. I can envision your doubt. Look, Fntastic got a raw deal with The Day Before! Their latest Kickstarter efforts are just so they can make the game they’ve always wanted! Never mind the fact they had to cancel the last Kickstarter they did for Escape Factory. That was a fluke, okay? Apparently, there wasn’t “enough interest” for the now-dead project.

But this time? Y’all are going to love ITEMS — a Fntastic “action-horror prop hunt” game! …What’s that? Propnight? A “multiplayer hide-and-seek game” with horror elements? Uh… well, that’s different. That’s not an action-horror prop hunt… …game. Oh. I may see the problem. But we’re talking about semantics! Po-tay-to, po-tah-to — it’s gaming! Call it a “spiritual successor”!

Videos by VICE

Technically, Fntastic isn’t ready to roll the Kickstarter for ITEMS out until a demo is available. Then, they might make a Kickstarter for it. Or seek “other options for release,” as an X (formerly Twitter) post on their official account says!

That post is part of their “new transparency policy.” You know, as opposed to the… ambiguity surrounding The Day Before. And many of their other projects. But, hey, as their “official website” says, “Everyone Deserves a Second Chance“!

‘the day before’ developer, Fntastic, brainstorms a kickstarter

If there’s one thing I have to admire Fntastic for, it’s having the sheer audacity. If it weren’t for this year’s Concord debacle, The Day Before would retain its crown as one of the biggest recent disasters in gaming history. Often, I feel for developers — their visions get trifled with, their darlings get thrown in the trash, and they have to find a way to move on to the next project.

Screenshot: Mytona

But the mess and insanity surrounding The Day Before is peak chaos. I love that. In fact, I hope Fntastic makes the Kickstarter for ITEMS and it gets funded — just so I can have something special for us to discuss. Totally unrelated to the article, I found this comment under Fntastic’s post that has zero bearing on anything!

“Are you f–ing mad? If any people give these guys money, then they live in the same universe as unicorns. This is wild that you actually are taking further steps to make yet another game. This is what? The second or third title after The Day Before? Earn your own money and build your own f–ing thing, with your own f–ing money.” Again… totally unrelated.