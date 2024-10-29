Remember the ‘Red Dead Redemption’ PC Port? Well, the Sequel Is Somehow Cheaper

Video Games. Can’t live with ’em, can’t rationalize certain decisions behind ’em. The first Red Dead Redemption game has been under the gun (haha) since being ported to PCs. PC owners are ecstatic that after nearly 15 years, they finally get to experience the Old West adventures of John Marston!

This joy, however, comes at a terrible price. …Literally. The PC version of the game costs $49.99 on Steam. Its sequel, Red Dead Redemption 2? Somehow, it only costs $34.99 (and I’m talking about the Ultimate Edition)! Now, to be fair, that’s due to a current limited-time promotion. Its regular price is $59.99.

But the conversation is less about RDR2‘s comparative price and more so “Is a game that came out in 2010 worth $50?” Now, I’m not saying the $50 is justified. But the port does come with both the base game and the Undead Nightmare DLC — one of the best DLC expansions to ever do it. Plus, I don’t need to tell y’all how good of a boy John Marston is. Just a man trying to change his formerly wicked ways!

Screenshot: Rockstar Games

‘red dead redemption’ pc port causes division online

Red Dead Redemption is one of Rockstar’s biggest IPs — no doubt about it. I could do a quick fact check on this, but whatever — it’s probably only behind Grand Theft Auto in lifetime sales between it and its sequel. It’s also something people have been wanting for quite some time now. You know a company will milk that desire for all it’s worth.

Ultimately — as is the case with most things — it depends on the individual. Personally, despite my love for the series, I wouldn’t pay $50 for a RDR port. But it’s easy for me to say that because I’ve already experienced it and the DLC, twice! If you haven’t gone on the journey and want to know what all the hubbub is about, though? Hell yeah, it’s worth $50! It’s all about perspective! …And the companies that would inflate the price of an older product resold down the line. But, as a great philosopher once said: “That’s capitalism, baby.”