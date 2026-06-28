Remember the Time Cardi B Gave Us a Better U.S. History Lesson Than Some of Our School Teachers?

One of the last places you might expect to receive a history lesson is in mainstream music. Typically, you listen to popular artists for the empty-minded bliss, the fact that you don’t have to think very deeply about it. All you need is the catchy hooks and a nice enough beat, and you can tune out for a little bit. Additionally, you don’t expect your mainstream artists to have a ton of depth and nuance either. But Cardi B once defied those expectations, challenging everyone’s preconceived notions about her.

Back in April 2018, the Bronx-bred superstar spoke with GQ in promotion of her big breakout record Invasion of Privacy. There, the profile starts in an unexpected direction. Over a plate of ribs, she mused over a U.S. president she loves and arguably the greatest one in American history, Franklin Delano Roosevelt.

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Then, to the surprise of readers who only know “Bodak Yellow”, Cardi B explained her love for political science. Evidently, trying to figure out how the American system of government works is a passion of hers. So learning about FDR’s presidency and everything he pulled off while sick was something that deeply fascinated the rapper.

Cardi B Once Schooled Some of Her Fans With a History Lesson on FDR and the New Deal

“First of all, he helped us get over the Depression, all while he was in a wheelchair. Like, this man was suffering from polio at the time of his presidency, and yet all he was worried about was trying to make America great—make America great again for real. He’s the real ‘Make America Great Again,’” Cardi B argued. “Because if it wasn’t for him, old people wouldn’t even get Social Security.”

The interviewer wasn’t even remotely hip to the fact that Franklin Delano Roosevelt was responsible for Social Security. Cardi confirmed, furthering her point about how the 32nd president dragged the country out of the Great Depression with the New Deal.

“It was a system to get us back from the world Depression—then, on top of that, while he was president there was a f***ing war going on. World War II was going on. So all this s**t going on in the United States, while recouping the country from an economic tragedy, making sure that America won the war,” Cardi B continued.

Who knew that you could read a Cardi interview and learn about the 22nd Amendment? Maybe hearing inspiring history lessons from rappers is the only way the youths can stay glued to their history books.