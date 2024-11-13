Remember the ‘Warcraft Battle Chest’? It’s Back… In Digital Form

The Warcraft Battle Chest was something any ’90s and 2000s kid can remember vividly. Browsing the electronics aisle at our local Walmart, this massive cardboard box of delight graced our eyes more times than we could count. Now? It’s back, better than ever, and has overhauled graphics. There’s only one problem. It’s only available digitally.

If There Was One Time I Could Wish for a Physical Edition, It Would Be Right Now With the ‘Warcraft Battle Chest’

During the 30th Anniversary Direct of Warcraft, remasters of the original Warcraft and Warcraft II were revealed. Updates to Warcraft III: Reforged also got shown off, with overhauled visuals being the main selling point. Warcraft III: Reforged launched in less-than-stellar shape. But, a steady stream of updates has made it worthy of taking the crown from the original. Hey, where have we heard that before?

What makes this tickle the nostalgia bone inside of us, however, is the ability to purchase them in a “Battle Chest” once more. While I would love a physical edition to add to my collection, this will have to do. For now, at least. Giving players a chance to take home a new and improved version of this would be legendary. Even if they’re just codes in the boxes, new runs of big-box Warcraft games would go so hard in 2024.

With two versions of WoW, alongside the remastered Warcraft Battle Chest, it’s a great time to be a fan of the franchise. Now we just need some new additions to the series to jump into that aren’t just MMOs and RTSs to make this an anniversary to remember. At least I’ve got Hearthstone to keep me company.

If you’re eager to jump on this, you’ll find the digital Warcraft Battle Chest available to purchase on Blizzard’s website. Coming in at a whopping $39.99, there’s a lot of game here for your money. I do wonder if any of these remasters will be on their way to Game Pass in the future. That could be the perfect way to introduce plenty of new faces to the wonders of Warcraft.