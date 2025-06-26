Remember Those PS1 ‘Harry Potter’ Games? ‘Secret Agent Wizard Boy and the International Crime Syndicate’ Is Restoring the Feeling

I have fond memories of the EA Harry Potter games. Hell, that franchise meant a lot to me growing up. But you know, the author is a terrible person and ruined it for everyone. Thankfully, there are far better options for my magic fix, Near-Mage being one in particular. And now, I’ve stumbled upon Secret Agent Wizard Boy and the International Crime Syndicate. Yes, that is the whole title, and it is incredible. The only way it could be better is if the key art for the game was the picture of Daniel Radcliffe in Guns Akimbo (I love that movie, by the way — he’s done some great stuff outside of the Wizarding World).

‘Secret Agent Wizard Boy’ lets you do just about whatever you want

In the game, there’s an international crime syndicate (duh) called S.P.I.D.E.R., and its headquarters are a wizarding school run by an evil wizard named Grumblemort. Your job is to get inside and reach a vault (or secret chamber) somewhere in the castle. And the entire time that I’m reading/typing this out, I can’t help but laugh. Because the next thing you have to know as far as your secret agent character is “or he can instead choose to ignore his mission entirely and use knowledge of spells and espionage to wreak havoc and destruction on his fellow students.”

Why does this sound like it has the potential to be Goat Simulator but with magic? Well, because it kind of is. It’s a physics-driven game with a multiplayer component. Secret Agent Wizard Boy has 4-player co-op. You and your friends can run around this castle doing the most insane and random things you can think of and never even go near the actual narrative. When I saw this, I immediately hit Dwayne up and told him that we need this. It just came out in March of this year in Early Access on Steam, and I will be all over it.