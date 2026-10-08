Remember When 50 Cent Bought 200 Tickets to a Rival Rapper’s Show Just to Leave the Front Row Empty?

No one has more hatred and spite in their heart than 50 Cent. He holds onto grudges as fuel to succeed. But it’s not just enough for him to prosper. He wants to watch you fail too. Moreover, he’ll go above and beyond to demonstrate his contempt.

No one knows this fact more than Ja Rule. They’ve been beefing for over 25 years at this point, and 50 never shows any interest in moving on with his life. But it’s not just diss tracks, violence, and your standard memes online. No, it’s all about embarrassing his rival. So when Ja Rule had particularly low ticket prices, 50 Cent naturally made a mockery of it online.

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But then he made a particularly odd choice: he bought out the front-row seats to his concert. All 200 seats were purchased so that no one else could have them. When Ja would perform, he would see the entire front end bone-dry.

But surely there are a couple of problems with this logic, right? For starters, Ja Rule still received all the money. I don’t know if you’d ever willingly put money in your enemy’s pocket. Instead, you’d run something counter to them in order to convince fans to ignore them entirely. Moreover, after a while, I think fans would naturally move up once it was clear the seats were up for grabs. I find it highly unlikely they’d stay empty the whole concert. But that’s the thing with 50: it doesn’t have to make too much sense. It just has to be petty.

50 Cent Once Bought Out the Entire Front Row for a Ja Rule Concert Just to Be Petty

It’s not like Ja Rule hasn’t tried on his own accord to end their conflict. He told Rolling Stone in 2003 that he was merely defending himself. Minister Louis Farrakhan of the Nation of Islam tried to break things up in order to prevent more violence in hip-hop.

“I never want to see anything happen to you, Ja. And I never want to see anything happen to [50 Cent]. I want to see peace. And if you want to diss each other in the culture, that’s fine. But once we go past the line, when we’re talking about killing one another, they print it and put it out,” Farrakhan stressed.

Ultimately, even though Ja Rule still hated 50 Cent, he was more than willing to put matters behind them for the sake of hip-hop’s well-being. “I see the bigger picture that you’re talking about,” he said at the time. “It’s not about me and 50’s personal beef. It’s about the overall state of hip-hop and the children that are coming up watching and learning and pitting themselves against each other because one rapper says he doesn’t like the other. I’d be crazy and disrespectful to say I wouldn’t sit down at the table and try to help hip-hop.”

Photo by Greg Doherty/Getty Images for 50 Cent HEADCRACK