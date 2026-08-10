Remember When Liam Gallagher Threatened to Stab This Actor For… Not Telling a Joke?

Hey, remember that time Liam Gallagher from Oasis threatened to stab an actor for not telling a joke? Well, Sacha Baron Cohen does, cause it happened to him!

According to Cohen, the incident happened while he was accepting a GQ award in 2012. He didn’t share the story until a 2016 appearance on Conan. The way he told it, the comedian had planned to make a joke about Gallagher during his speech. It was all supposed to be in good fun, because he knew that the Oasis singer would be present.

Videos by VICE

The actor said he was warned that Gallagher has a “history of violence,” so he got permission ahead of time. However, he “didn’t get around to saying the joke” anyway, so it didn’t seem like a big deal until the event’s afterparty.

This all started cause Liam Gallagher proclaimed himself the reincarnation of John Lennon

While Cohen was sitting next to U2’s Bono, Gallagher asked the Borat actor, “Who’s the f**king greatest living rock star?” Cohen first replied Stevie Wonder, and then name-dropped Bono, likely to try and keep the situation peaceful.

It was at this point that Gallagher informed everyone that John Lennon was the correct answer. Someone pointed out that Lennon was, in fact, not a “living rock star,” since he died in 1980. Gallagher then stood up and proclaimed: “John Lennon is alive. I am John Lennon!”

As the room looked on, Gallagher suddenly fell over and hit his head on a table. Cohen recalled the singer looking in his direction afterward, as if to blame him for the tumble. The actor hid behind Bono, as Gallagher then began to press him for not making his original speech joke.

To be clear, Gallagher asserted that he threatened to stab only one of sacha baron Cohen’s eyes, not both

As he tried to explain, Gallagher wasn’t having it, and exclaimed, “I’m gonna stab you in the eye.” Cohen joked that he was taken aback because he had never heard “such a specific threat before.” Ultimately, Gallagher backed down and “didn’t stab” Cohen, much to his relief.

Hilariously, Cohen had been on Conan to promote his movie The Brothers Grimsby, in which he’s specifically designed his character to resemble Gallagher. The flick even includes a joke about abou their similarities.

A couple of years later, in 2018, Gallagher was asked about the story. While speaking to Junkee in 2018, Gallagher admitted that incident happened, but not the way he’d heard Cohen tell it. “He said I was gonna stab him in one eye, but I said two,” Gallagher claimed. Cause that makes it better.

Play video

Photo by Dave Simpson/WireImage/Getty Images