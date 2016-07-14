Remembering Blink 182 When They Were Still the Mark, Tom and Travis Show

Image from YouTube

2016 has been a beast of a year. Let’s not go into it, but suffice to say it’s been tough. Perhaps worst of all, though, was Tom Delonge’s official, final, they’re-really-being-serious-this-time-guys departure from Blink 182 AKA the greatest band the world has ever known.

Then! As if intent on ripping out our hearts and stomping them into the pavement, Mark and Travis decided to just… carry on! Under the name Blink 182! With Matt frickin’ Skiba! Smgdh.

In memory of the better times — nay, the best times — here are ten of our favourite, Tom-era, real-actual-proper-Blink-182 songs. Kick back and have a good old cry, dude. RIP Tom Delonge (not literally, he’s not dead. He’s just looking into extra terrestrial lifeforms).

1. “Carousel” (1993)

This song gives us goosebumps. We realise that sounds like it absolutely has to be a joke but we are being 100% serious.

2. “Josie” (1997)

Scott Raynor! Alyssa Milano! Purple hair! These were the days. Well, they were some of the days.

3. “Dumpweed” (1999)

To anyone who got the Take Off Your Pants and Jacket joke straight away: respect, buddy. Only took the rest of us like seven years.

4. “Aliens Exist” (1999)

Oh, Tom. You and your aliens.

5. “Man Overboard” (2000)

Timeless! …Ha ha just kidding. Very relevant to a very specific and singular point in time.

Side note: This is Tom at his hottest.

6. “Fuck A Dog” (2001)

Tom at his lyrical peak? Blink 182 at their artistic peak? Does it get any more moving than this? Incredible.

7. “I Miss You” (2003)

Ah, yes. From Blink’s much-loved, much-made-fun-of comeback album from 2003. Which is known in some circles as Blink’s Tribute Album To The Cure Featuring an Actual Cameo From Robert Smith.

This is the song that fans will cry themselves to sleep to for years to come in memory of Tom. Or, more likely, the version that’s just Tom’s verse on a loop for 10 straight hours. Brings a tear to the eye, doesn’t it?

8. “Wishing Well” (2012)

Probably the last great Tom-era Blink song we’ll ever know. A minute of silence, please.

9. “Feeling This (Ryan Hemsworth Remix)” (2015)

Oh, come on. Don’t pretend you’re not loving every fucking second of it.

10. “Bored to Death” (2016)

Oh, is that Matt Skiba? Ha ha, whoops! Right, well… Nothing lasts forever, Tom. You’ve always got your UFOs and stuff.