Remembering This Early 2000s Millennial Icon Following Her Tragic Death at 36

Hayden Panettiere, known for her roles on Heroes, Nashville, and early 2000s films, died suddenly on August 16, 2026. As of August 18, reports indicate that she died of cardiac arrest caused by a possible overdose after she was found unresponsive in her home in South Carolina. Panettiere was 36 years old.

Her career began in commercials when she was only a year old, with her former daytime soap star mother as her manager. Her first major film role was the voice of Dot in Pixar’s 1998 film A Bug’s Life. That was the start of her trajectory toward becoming a Millennial Icon and a familiar blonde fixture in pop culture. Many will recall her enthusiastic water splashing as the face of Neutrogena commercials.

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Throughout the 2000s and into the 2010s, she starred in movies like Racing Stripes, Bring It On: All Or Nothing, and Scream 4. She also starred in the 2005 Disney film Ice Princess alongside Michelle Trachtenberg, who passed away in February 2025 at age 39.

However, Panettiere really made her mark in television. As a child star, she had recurring roles on the daytime soaps One Life to Live and Guiding Light. In 2002, she had a main role on the fifth season of Ally McBeal, and later a recurring run on Malcolm in the Middle. In 2006, she landed the role of Claire Bennet on Heroes, where she stayed until 2010.

Hayden Panettiere Was No Stranger To Making Music by the Time She Starred on ‘Nashville’

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Hayden Panettiere’s 2012 role on the musical drama series Nashville may have seemed like her first foray into music. But she dabbled in a little bit of everything, including soundtracks. Starting in 2004 with a track for Tiger Cruise, Panettiere recorded songs for several of her films, and some made it to the charts.

In 2005, she contributed “I Fly” to the Ice Princess soundtrack. Then in 2007, she recorded “I Still Believe” for Cinderella III: A Twist in Time, “Try” for the soundtrack to Bridge to Terabithia, and “Cruella de Vil” for DisneyMania 5.

She provided two tracks, “I Can Do It Alone” and “Inseparable”, for Hoodwinked Too!, which she also starred in. But while she’d been making music for a while already, her role on Nashville required much more.

She contributed almost 50 individual songs to the soundtracks of Nashville‘s six seasons. “Telescope” from season one hit No. 36 on the Billboard Hot Country chart, a pretty high mark for a song from a television show. 10 other songs also charted in the Top 50.

Throughout her run on Nashville, Hayden Panettiere often felt too close to her character’s struggles. In her May 2026 memoir This Is Me: A Reckoning, she revealed that while she was portraying a character who was dealing with postpartum depression, substance abuse, and alcoholism, she was also experiencing those things in real life.

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