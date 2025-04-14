Removing Proximity Chat from ‘Marathon’ Won’t Stop the Toxic Nature of an Extraction Shooter, It’ll Just Make It Less Engaging

One of my first experiences with proximity voice chat was, coincidentally, in Bungie’s Halo 2. Listening to brief moments of unfettered rage after taking a shotgun to your enemy’s back is an unrivaled experience. But, in reality, proximity chat has always been so much more than a source of laughter and shit-talking. Yes, even in a competitive PvP setting! Which makes Bungie’s decision to exclude the feature from Marathon all the more head-scratching. Marathon wants to be a “social extraction shooter,” and yet, it’s actively avoiding the thing that makes a game more socially dynamic.

In an interview with PC Gamer, Marathon game director Joe Ziegler explains why the feature won’t be present in Bungie’s upcoming extraction shooter. And with that, Marathon shoots itself in the foot before even leaving the starting line.

A ‘Marathon’ without proximity voice chat is a gut punch to its social experience

Pretend you’re playing Marathon for a second. You and your squad, scrounging for loot, approach a warehouse tucked in a corner. It’s been pretty quiet, and all signs point to your trio scoring an easy bag to take home. Suddenly, you catch a few muffled voices through the walls and, in an instant, the mood switches. You’re not alone, and your fingers quickly move from the latches of loot boxes to a firm position on your trigger. You shush your teammates and prepare for the impending conflict ahead. Thanks, proximity voice chat, you just added another layer of gameplay!

Humor me again and pretend you’re playing Marathon. You’re the last alive in your squad, and you’re desperately searching for a way to extract. Suddenly, another lone runner crosses your path. Bullets fly, blue goo spills from your synthetic veins, but you’re still alive, crouching behind cover while your wounded adversary does the same. Then, a voice calls out, “Hey, man, I just wanna get out of here. How about you?” Diplomacy? In my first-person shooter? What is this, a Civilization game? Nope! It’s just the result of dynamic gameplay, thanks to proximity voice chat.

Okay, one more example, I promise. There’s an enemy squad nearby, and they’re gaining the upper hand. One of them starts berating you and your team. I’m talkin’ insults against you and your lovely mother, slurs, the whole nine yards. Nobody wants to hear that, and you shouldn’t have to! So, you pull up a menu, or maybe even bind a toggle on your D-pad, that mutes all proximity chat outside of your squad. Or, if you decide proximity voice chat isn’t for you, you just disable it completely from a convenient setting in your sound options. There you go, Bungie, I found your solution!

It’s not all goofs and gags

Here’s the unfortunate truth: toxicity is ingrained in every facet of gaming, with or without proximity voice chat. If gamers want to be toxic in Marathon, they will always find a way. They’ll spam “Nice shot!” when you miss a shot in Rocket League. They’ll grief your clothing shop in Animal Crossing: New Horizons. If there’s a way to Griddy, Shaun Cichacki will hit one over your corpse. Sadly, it’s an inevitable aspect of online culture. I’m not excusing it, and games should always have countermeasures in place to limit and report abusive players.

But excluding proximity chat from an extraction shooter, a genre inherent with toxicity by its very design, is not the solution. It’s a band-aid that only limits the extent of social interaction possible in Bungie’s “social extraction shooter”. It sacrifices Marathon‘s potential dynamic scenarios that may unfold when, realistically, we’ve had preventative measures against its downsides for decades.

Up until a few days ago, Bungie had me convinced Marathon would be my next undying obsession. A year of unique build-up, full of cryptic ARGs and drip-fed teases into our feeds, meant I was completely on board for the vision. After each day of new information, however, I find I’m less eager for a sprint toward Marathon‘s release and, instead, a cautious powerwalk.