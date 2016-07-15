René Redzepi Says Even Noma Is Full of Pokémon Go Players

Getting a reservation at Copenhagen’s noma is hard. Really, really hard. Like, impossible.

As soon as the restaurant (widely considered one of the world’s best, if not the best) releases future seats, 20,000 people around the globe frantically scramble to book them, with months of reservations selling out in literally nanoseconds. Think of it as trying to get tickets to see Kanye play a small venue in the middle of New York City. The odds are most definitely not in your favor.

Videos by VICE

But what about once you get to the Danish bastion of all food Nordic? What will you wear? Where will you sit? What will you eat? And most importantly, how many Pokémon will you catch while fiddling around on your cell phone in the middle of the dining room?

Yes, even this world-renowned restaurant is apparently falling victim to the human zombification that has been a side effect of needing to “catch ’em all.” At least, according to chef/co-owner René Redzepi.

Lunch today: 6 people played Pokemon go the entire meal — Rene Redzepi (@ReneRedzepiNoma) July 14, 2016

Yesterday, Redzepi shared on Twitter that his restaurant was now full of international foodies not trembling with excitement over his chocolate-covered, locally foraged moss or charred ramson with scallop paste, but over the prospect of catching Jigglypuffs, Squirtles, and other digital goobledy goblins in Pokémon GO—which, by the way, hasn’t even been formally released in Denmark yet.

Would-be noma diners and fellow chefs are pissed, understandably.

@ReneRedzepiNoma I guess some people don’t think it’s that big a deal to be at a table that most of us would cut off an arm to be at. #sigh — Lone Koefoed Hansen (@koefoed) July 14, 2016

@ReneRedzepiNoma I’m surprised by this. They pay quite a bit for an experience and they decide to play a game instead.. That’s kind of sad — kayfriso#TeamGrubbin (@kayfrizo) July 14, 2016

@ReneRedzepiNoma We’re doomed. Stupidity has finally won in every possible way. — Mauricio (@M_H_D) July 14, 2016

But like most nice things, maybe the diners forgot their good fortune and immediately began taking their world-class meal for granted once it was attained. Who needs to focus on the immaculate cuisine of Scandinavia when there are Ponytas on the loose, man?!

We’ve heard the same thing happens when you catch a Mewtwo. After all, a Pokémon in hand is worth two in the bush.