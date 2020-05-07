Shit Where You Eat in This Tiny Sydney Apartment for Just $380 a Week

The age-old adage “don’t shit where you eat” has gone to the dogs. With state-enforced laws all but forbidding us from leaving the house, and with most of the nation currently working from home, the necessary activities of shitting and eating simply must happen in more or less the same place.

But does this mean that it makes sense for this tiny, $380-a-week studio apartment to have a toilet in its kitchen? No. It is still insane that this tiny $380-a-week studio apartment has a toilet in its kitchen.

Videos by VICE

The apartment in question, located in Sydney’s ever-extortionate suburb of Surry Hills, has been getting some attention on Twitter this week as a result of its unique layout—an architectural plan that seemingly amounted to “literally everything in the same room and also a couple of glass screens to keep the floors from getting too wet”.

The bathroom, featuring a toilet and a shower within two fully transparent walls, is in the kitchen, which itself is just part of the bedroom/main living area. There is a space of approximately two metres between the toilet and the stove. If it weren’t for the glass separating them, one could almost prepare their next meal while getting rid of their last. At the very least a person could watch someone else cook—or sleep for that matter—from the comfort of the porcelain throne.

The other thing that’s grabbing people’s attention is, of course, the price tag. Notwithstanding the fact that the toilet and the kitchen sink are literally pissing distance from one another, $380-a-week is a lot to pay for a one-bathroom, no-bedroom shoebox of this size. But that hasn’t necessarily deterred people.

Speaking to The Guardian, property manager Emma Mattiuzzo claimed there had been some interest in the apartment, which is being offered with two weeks free rent.

“We have had two applications, both being perfect people for it,” she said. “But their circumstances change overnight and they have to rethink it.”

Mattiuzzo further noted that the apartment was originally listed at $420-a-week—before the pandemic forced all the gyms and restaurants in the area to close.

Follow Gavin on Twitter or Instagram