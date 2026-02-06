The Case for Replacing Your Beer With Cycling Frog’s THC Drinks and Gummies

This is paid content. It was created for our partner, Cycling Frog.

From watching football games to spending a quiet night in, you can’t go wrong with a little weed. But as any stoner will tell you, not all weed is created equal. If you’re looking for a fun, tasty, and well-balanced experience, you’ll find it with Cycling Frog’s lineup of THC beverages and edibles. There’s a Cycling Frog product for everyone–whether you’re looking for a small, balanced boost or a blast to send you to space.

If you’re a newbie, THC edibles and beverages can range vastly in quality and flavor. If you’ve ever had to down a gummy or chug a drink just to get it over with and let the high begin, you know what I mean. But Cycling Frog provides a far different experience where every product is delicious and genuinely enjoyable to consume. Plus, many of their products are fast-acting, so you can feel the effects in about 15 minutes.

Whether you’re extending Dry January (or should we say high January?) to the rest of the year or just want an accessible, hangover-free alternative to alcohol, Cycling Frog is pedaling to your rescue. Here are some of our top picks to try:

5-10 mg seltzers you can throw back

Cycling Frog’s Ruby Grapefruit, Black Currant, and Wild Cherry seltzers are all available in 5 or 10 mg THC options. It’s the perfect option if you want the freedom to throw a few back like you’re drinking beers, without getting too blasted and without ever worrying about a hangover.

Each can contains 5-10 mg of delta-9 THC. They contain CBD, too, which helps to balance out the overall effect. You can expect to feel high for anywhere from one to four hours.

These seltzers are light and refreshing, providing a pleasant, relaxing effect that pairs well with just about any activity.

RELATED: Hop on This Black Currant THC Seltzer for a High Ride

THC live resin gummies for any occasion

Typical weed gummies have a cooler, more exciting relative: live resin gummies. Live resin is a concentrate made from flash-freezing freshly harvested cannabis plants. The process preserves their full-spectrum of terpenes, cannabinoids, and other compounds to create a product that feels much closer to the plant. So if you want an edible with a little more pizazz, you’ve found it with Cycling Frog’s live resin gummies.

Available in Blackberry Yuzu and Strawberry Rhubarb for a limited time, these gummies are made with all natural fruit juices and contain no artificial flavors or colors. They’re also gluten free and vegan, making them accessible to users from all walks of life.

These take about 45 minutes to two hours to kick in, and they’re certainly worth the wait. The high lasts anywhere from two to six hours, making them a good choice to kick off a long day of outdoor adventures or a movie marathon at home.

You can also have your pick of Cycling Frog’s hemp-based THC and CBD gummies, which come in four flavors:

Blue Razz, 10mg

Passonfruit, 10mg

Huckleberry, 5mg

Mango Pineapple, 5mg

RELATED: Take & Get Baked Cookie Mix for a Homemade High

High Tolerance Choice: THC Iced Tea Lemonade

Let me say this right away: this THC beverage is not for the faint of heart. If you have a low tolerance or don’t know your tolerance, reach for a less potent option until you know your capacity.

But for those with an appetite for a strong drink, Cycling Frog’s THC Iced Tea Lemonade is the right choice. It’s a great pick for a daytime Superbowl watch or to finally take care of that deep clean you’ve been putting off. Expect some extra giggles.

The sparkling Arnold Palmer is made with real ingredients like lemon juice, sugar, black tea, and 100% hemp extract. Not sold on the whole black tea, Arnold Palmer thing? Not to worry. They have a sparkling raspberry lemonade option, too.

Stigma-free cannabis

We love Cycling Frog’s selection of products because they provide practical alternatives to drinking culture while delivering great flavors and even better effects. They can complement just about any activity or lifestyle, from better sleep and relaxation to social outings and time spent in nature. Ride on!