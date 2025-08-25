Replaced May End Up Being One of the Best Games of 2026

I want to see more games that make serious use of pixel art. Bionic Bay was one of those games that looked so good, you almost never noticed it. And from the look of things, Replaced may be the next game to fit that mold. Let’s get into it.

Replaced is a cyberpunk action platformer with a deep narrative

“You play as R.E.A.C.H. – an artificial intelligence trapped in a human body against its own will, striving to adjust to human life, in and around Phoenix-City.

Outlaws are rife in a society that has sustained lasting damage and taken a turn for the worse, following a catastrophic nuclear event. Everything is ruled by corruption and greed and the ones in power see humans and their organs as nothing more than currency. REPLACED focuses on a single player experience, with a mix of cinematic platforming, pixel art and free-flow action combat.”

One thing about me is, a killer description will get me to slap a credit card on the table. Couple that with IGN’s coverage comparing the combat to the Batman: Arkham games, and it’s all automatic from here for me.

The above trailer provides an update on the status of the game and reveals a Spring 2026 release. It will be interesting to see if they stick with that date, as it will mean competing with GTA 6.

Replaced looks like one of those games I wish someone had told me about sooner. It was originally announced back at E3 2021, and somehow I missed it. But I’m here now. The art style and animation work are beautiful, and I can’t wait to get my hands on it.