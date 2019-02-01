Report: 6ix9ine Has Pleaded Guilty to Nine Criminal Counts

Brooklyn rapper 6ix9ine has pleaded guilty to nine counts in his criminal case, according to court documents unsealed today and seen by NBC4 New York.

6ix9ine, whose real name is Daniel Hernandez, was arrested in November and later indicted on charges including participating in a racketeering conspiracy, using and carrying firearms, participating in a gunpoint robbery, and violent crime in aid of racketeering. If convicted, he faces a mandatory minimum of 32 years in jail.

The news comes hours after The Mercury News reported that Hernandez had reconsidered his earlier refusal to cooperate with prosecutors. According to a TMZ report published on Wednesday, three of 6ix9ine’s associates have since been indicted for the attempted murder of Chicago rapper Chief Keef.

