Report: Draymond Green Arrested for Assault

According to sources who have spoken to MLive.com, Draymond Green was arrested on Sunday for assault in East Lansing, where he played college ball for Michigan State. Details of the arrest have not been made available yet, and local police have not even confirmed that it was Green, but they have confirmed the most basic information:

“The police department is not confirming any arrest with that name,” said Lt. Scott Wrigglesworth, the East Lansing police department Public Information Officer. “What I can confirm is that we did arrest a current NBA basketball player this weekend and he was arrested for assault. That’s all we’re confirming right now.”



According to MLive, the arrest report is not even online yet, but they are saying Green has ten days to appear before the East Lansing attorney’s office for an arraignment. We’ll keep this post updated with additional information as it is released.

The Warriors are aware of the news and have released a statement:

Update 1:55 PM: It’s looking like Green was arrested for a minor incident with a shit-talking fan at a nightclub.

