Report: Larry Bird Is Stepping Down as Pacers President

Larry Bird will step down as the president of the Indiana Pacers, but will continue with the team in a consulting role, according to The Vertical’s Adrian Wojnaroski. Woj also reports that Kevin Pritchard will take over basketball operations for the time-being.

Bird had come under fire for making some questionable choices in his time as president, including the firing of the relatively successful head coach Frank Vogel in 2016. By the end of this season, Bird was also facing the high probability of losing their very frustrated superstar Paul George.

Videos by VICE

After a stint as head coach of the Pacers from 1997-2000, Bird took on the role of president in 2003 with a year gap in 2012 after announcing and then coming out of retirement. His tenure as president culminated in a 42-40 season, as the Pacers earned the No. 7 seed in the Eastern Conference. The Pacers were swept by the reigning champs, the Cavs, but only lost by an average of four points per game.