Report: R. Kelly Groomed a 14-Year-Old Girl to Be a “Sex Pet”

R Kelly groomed a 14-year-old girl to be his “sex pet,” according to a new report. The allegation, made by Kelly’s former girlfriend, Kitti Jones, is included in a new BBC documentary, R Kelly: Sex, Girls and Videotapes.

Jones, 34, who has previously accused Kelly of sexual abuse and coercion in an interview with Rolling Stone and an investigation by Jim DeRogatis at Buzzfeed, says that she too was groomed by Kelly and forced to have sex with him and others in a “sex dungeon” multiple times over a two-year relationship that began in 2011. She says it was then that she was introduced to the underage girl whom Kelly had “trained.”

Videos by VICE

“I was introduced to one of the girls, that he told me he ‘trained’ since she was 14—those were his words,” Jones says in the documentary. “I saw that she was dressed like me, that she was saying the things I’d say and her mannerisms were like mine. That’s when it clicked in my head that he had been grooming me to become one of his pets. He calls them his pets.”

Kelly has been accused of sexual abuse and statutory rape, grooming, and sexual coercion multiple times. He was found not guilty on child pornography charges in 2008 after being accused of filming himself having sex with a 14-year-old girl. Similar reports have continually surfaced over the past decade. Last year, DeRogatis reported at Buzzfeed that Kelly was running an abusive “cult,” grooming young girls and secluding them from their families.

Kelly has long denied any and all accusations of impropriety, and has vowed to clear his name. He declined to comment on the latest allegation to the BBC.

Follow Noisey on Twitter.

