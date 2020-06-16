Shocking New Data Reveals: Americans ‘Not Too Happy’

The numbers are in, and it appears that a record number of people in the United States are self-reporting as “not too happy.” According to a survey conducted in late May by NORC at the University of Chicago, a non-partisan research institute, just 14 percent of Americans polled say they feel “very happy,” which is the lowest percentage recorded since the first available data in 1972. An abysmal 27 percent of those surveyed said they currently feel like they are “on top of the word,” and half report feeling “sometimes” or “often” isolated in recent weeks.

As the data show, people are having a really bad time. Which begs the question: Whatever could be the matter?

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the top infectious disease doctor in the United States, says the country is "failing" when it comes to coronavirus testing.



As the survey report notes, the general mood now is much worse than after other national tragedies, like 9/11 and the 2008 housing crisis. Something, clearly, is moving Americans to record-breaking levels of discontent and pessimism re: the future. Something, clearly, is making everyone feel simultaneously sub-very happy, isolated, and like this country is on a decline. Nearly 25 percent of people surveyed said they expect the standard of living for the next generation will be “somewhat to much worse”, which suggests a lack of faith that either society as a whole or its elected leadership will be able to steer us in a positive direction. Where these beliefs come from, the survey does not make quite clear, but the imperative is clear: Science must get to the bottom of what upsets us so.

Looking a bit more at the survey, things seem—to be totally frank?—not good at all. Less than half of those surveyed described their ability to carry out social activities as “excellent or very good.” And even fewer (just 41 percent!) say their social activities and relationships are excellent. On top of it all, people describe feeling both anxious and depressed at higher levels than two years ago.

The coronavirus pandemic is pushing America into a mental health crisis.



Seriously, what’s the deal? We anxiously await an analysis of these shocking and upsetting findings.

