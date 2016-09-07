Report: Ryan Lochte to be Suspended Ten Months, Banned from 2017 World Championships

According to a report in USA Today, all four swimmers involved in creating an international incident about an imagined robbery at the Rio Olympics—that turned out to be idiot Americans vandalizing a Brazilian gas station—will be suspended. It is expected that the United States Olympic Committee and USA Swimming will announce on Thursday that Jimmy Feigen, Gunnar Bentz, Jack Condor, and, of course, Ryan Lochte have been suspended.

Lochte, who spearheaded the fake robbery story and doubled-down on it while still drunk and talking to Billy Bush the next day, is expected to face harsher punishment than the other three swimmers. Christine Brennan has more:

Breaking: Ryan Lochte will be suspended 10 months, to 6/30/17. He also will be banned from the 2017 world swimming championships in July.

— Christine Brennan (@cbrennansports) September 7, 2016

More Lochte: sources telling me the 10 months actually more like 2-3 yrs because of missing 2017 worlds. Next worlds in 2019, when he’s 35.

— Christine Brennan (@cbrennansports) September 7, 2016

It’s cool, though—Lochte will still be keeping busy on Dancing with the Stars. But it’s a bummer for the rest of us: LochteGate, like summer, is all but over.

