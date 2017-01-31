Report: Someone Broke into Derek Fisher’s House and Stole His 5 NBA Championship Rings

Derek Fisher had a fairly storied playing career, winning five NBA championships in two separate stints with the Los Angeles Lakers, but his off-court life and post-playing career have been a bit more tumultuous. After retiring in 2014, he was hired by Phil Jackson to coach the New York Knicks with no coaching experience, and was unceremoniously dumped after a season and a half. Before the start of his shortened final season with the Knicks, Fisher was dragged into a very public spat with Matt Barnes, after his former teammate tracked him down at his estranged wife’s house and started a fight. In 2009, Fisher had to get a restraining order on a woman who had been stalking him for years, going so far as to legally change her name to “Fisher.” And now more recently, Fisher told police that his Los Angeles home was broken into on Monday morning and some $300,000 in jewelry was stolen, including his five rings.

Law enforcement sources tell us the NBA legend reported a burglary at his home Monday morning — telling police he left the home at 7:30 AM and when he returned 3 hours later, it was clear someone had been inside.

We’re told officials believe the perp got into the house through a side door — and went for his jewelry. Among the stolen goods was Fisher’s 5 NBA rings he won during his run with the Lakers. They’re each worth a ton of cash.

Police are investigating, but no one has been arrested in connection with the matter yet.

