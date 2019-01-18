Report: Sony and R. Kelly Have Split

Sony Music and R. Kelly have agreed to part ways, according to a report from Billboard’s Dan Rys and Hannah Karp. The news comes two weeks after Lifetime aired the six-part documentary series Surviving R. Kelly, which laid out decades of allegations of sexual assault against the singer. Kelly had until now been signed to RCA, which is owned by Sony Music.

Protesters have been gathered outside of Sony’s headquarters in New York this week, demanding that the label terminate Kelly’s contract.

Noisey has reached out to Sony for comment. We’ll update this piece if and when we receive a response.

This is a developing story. More to follow.



