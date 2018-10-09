Report: Trump just accepted Nikki Haley’s resignation as U.N. ambassador

Nikki Haley, the U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, will resign at the end of the year.

The former governor of South Carolina reportedly offered her resignation to President Donald Trump last week, which he accepted, according to Axios.



Within half an hour of the news breaking, Haley and Trump met in the Oval Office in an event open to the press, where Trump confirmed Haley’s resignation but said she’s able to return to the administration in any capacity, adding “she’s very special to me.”

Haley will leave her post at the end of the year, Trump said.

Yesterday, the watchdog organization Citizens for Ethics called for an investigation into Haley’s use of gifted flights on private planes, though it’s unclear whether that action is at all related to Haley’s reported resignation.



Haley was one of the remaining moderates in Trump’s Cabinet, which has increasingly turned to isolationist policies since John Bolton was hired as National Security Advisor in April.

Haley’s personal Twitter account has been wiped of any mention of once working for the Trump administration. It’s not clear where she’s heading after the end of this year, or who will fill her role.

Cover image: U.S. President Donald Trump, left, and Nikki Haley, U.S. ambassador to the United Nations (UN), listen during a panel discussion at the UN General Assembly meeting in New York, U.S., on Monday, Sept. 18, 2017. Photographer: Caitlin Ochs/Bloomberg via Getty Images