Reports: 12 Dead, 8 Wounded in Terrorist Attack on Real Madrid Fans in Iraq During UCL Final

Terrorists entered a local Real Madrid supporters group in Baakouba, Iraq and opened fire, killing 12 and wounding eight in a bloody scene during last night’s Champions League Final, according to Spanish media outlet AS.

The alleged attack marks the second time a terrorist attack has occurred in a Real Madrid supporters group outside of Baghdad—the first of which, confirmed to have been committed by ISIS, occurred on May 13 in another town less than 100 kilometers away in Balad, leaving 16 dead.

Photo from the scene of the May 13 attacks.

AS spoke to an interpreter for the group’s president Ziad Albidani, who said, “It was a similar type of attack to the one that took place earlier in the month.” The incident reportedly occurred right before the penalty shootout at around midnight local time and the interpreter relayed that the eight wounded in the shooting were taken to the hospital. The four gunmen were assumed to have escaped, though security forces were said to have pursued them.

While no terrorist organization has claimed responsibility for last night’s shooting and no motive has been released, reports claimed that the May 13 attack was due to the fact that the shooters found soccer to be “anti-Muslim.”

Reports of the incident were released after Real Madrid president Florentino dedicated the club’s victory to the club’s “fans in Iraq,” presumably without having heard the news of last night’s incident.