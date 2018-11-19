Reports of “multiple victims” following active shooter at Chicago hospital near South Side

This is a developing story. Please refresh for updates.

A Chicago police officer has been shot and is in critical condition following an active shooter situation at a hospital on the city’s South Side, near the neighborhood of Bronzeville.

Videos by VICE

Chicago Police Department communications director Anthony Guglielmi confirmed the casualty at Mercy Hospital in a tweet. He also wrote there were of “multiple victims” and added that “at least one possible offender is shot.” According to ABC7, at least two people had died, including the suspected shooter.

Fewer than six people in all were believed to be shot, Chicago Tribune reported, citing official sources. The Tribune did not say whether that figure included the alleged shooter and the officer in critical condition.

CBS Chicago and ABC7 reported that the shooting stemmed from a domestic incident. Witnesses told the news stations that a man shot a woman, and then ran inside the hospital possibly shooting other people as well.

Videos taken from inside the hospital showed a chaotic and gruesome scene.

https://twitter.com/DLeilaniG/status/1064633506800779272

Aerial footage of the area surrounding Chicago’s Mercy Hospital showed an enormous police response, including helicopters and armored SWAT vehicles.

https://twitter.com/trent_larkins/status/1064639296685121538

Cover image: Mercy Hospital in Chicago (Photo by Mercy Hospital)

